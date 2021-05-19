Equities bounce into the European close

Some life into the finish





The S&P 500 has trimmed its decline to 37 points. The opening 'high' is 4098 compared to 4090 now. If it can get into the opening gap, we could see a further bounce.





Meanwhile, it's a rough day for European equities but the closes are around 1% above the lows.





UK FTSE 100 -1.3%



German DAX -1.7%



French CAC -1.5%



Italy MIB -1.4%



Spain IBEX -1.5%



For the S&P 500, it also looks like the market is trying to carve out a double bottom.

