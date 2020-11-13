Equities climb higher in European morning trade

The push and pull this week continues

European equities are trading higher now, with most indices posting roughly 0.5% gains while the UK FTSE has trimmed losses to near flat levels on the session.









Meanwhile, US futures are also sitting higher with both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures up 0.9% while Dow futures are up by 0.8% currently.





That is leading the dollar slightly lower on the day with EUR/USD moving up to 1.1830 back above its 100-hour moving average of 1.1810.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also at a session high of 0.7258 and moving away from a test of its 200-hour moving average of 0.7235 earlier.



