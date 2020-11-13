Equities climb higher in European morning trade
The push and pull this week continues
European equities are trading higher now, with most indices posting roughly 0.5% gains while the UK FTSE has trimmed losses to near flat levels on the session.
Meanwhile, US futures are also sitting higher with both S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures up 0.9% while Dow futures are up by 0.8% currently.
That is leading the dollar slightly lower on the day with EUR/USD moving up to 1.1830 back above its 100-hour moving average of 1.1810.
Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also at a session high of 0.7258 and moving away from a test of its 200-hour moving average of 0.7235 earlier.
The debate continues as to how investor appetite is like as we look to close out the week.