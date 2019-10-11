Equities continue to hint at hopeful optimism on trade talks

S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.4%





S&P 500 futures +0.4%

Nikkei +1.2%

Hang Seng +2.5%

Shanghai Composite +0.8% Notably, gains in US futures have been building up over the past few hours as the equities market is holding out on hope that we will get some form of positive outcome upon the conclusion of trade talks in Washington today.





Other assets are staying more composed with bonds and currencies hardly reflecting any strong hints of optimism for the time being.





European futures are also hinting at mild gains similar to that of US futures so just be mindful if any of that translates over to gains in other risk assets.





It's all about US-China trade talks ahead of the weekend so let's see if we will get some more twists and turns before the day is over.



