Equities continue to keep the good mood in European morning trade so far

S&P 500 futures are up by about 1.5%

That is quite the solid start to the new week and is also helping to translate to over 2% gains across major indices in Europe. The DAX is trading near the highs, up by 2.7% currently.





Some reasons being pointed to are the further reopening of economies and also Fed chair Powell underscoring that the central bank has "no limit" to what they can do to support the economy and that they remain committed to do so.





From a technical perspective, dip buyers are also still leaning further on the bounce from daily support at around 2,800 for the S&P 500:









All of this is translating to a weaker yen on the session with USD/JPY now up to 107.30 while the aussie is still somewhat underpinned around 0.6430-50 against the dollar - but still trading under key near-term levels as pointed out here





Meanwhile, gold is still looking to try and hold its more bullish break and is hovering around $1,760-65 levels for the most part so far on the session.



