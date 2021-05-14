Equities continue to keep with the bounce from yesterday

Nasdaq futures grind higher to be up 1%

European indices are also holding modest gains on the session, roughly between 0.4% to 0.6% at the moment. Nasdaq futures are leading gains in the US futures space, up 1.1% while S&P 500 futures are up 0.7% at the moment.

In FX, the dollar is keeping softer across the board with the kiwi being the strongest performer as NZD/USD touches just above 0.7200. The key hourly moving averages will pose some near-term resistance in the pair closer to 0.7216-24.

