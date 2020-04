The Nikkei is now up by over 4%

Asian equities are keeping higher ahead of the closing stages, with the Nikkei seeing gains of over 4% while the Hang Seng index is up by over 2% on the day now.





Meanwhile, in the futures space, both the S&P 500 and Eurostoxx futures are up by 4% as we see the market continue to take hope from better coronavirus developments.