Equities extend gains on the session

European stocks push higher amid quiet markets

The DAX is closing in on 2% gains on the session, with US futures also notably keeping higher by nearly 1% even as markets are seemingly in holiday mode. The risk-on tone here isn't quite translating all too much to FX, with major currencies still largely rangebound.





The dollar is keeping steady and remains little changed against the rest of the basket with risk currencies such as the aussie and kiwi also not really responding.





Again, with London and New York closed today, it is going to be tricky to read anything into the risk moves and/or the lack of reaction in the FX space for now.



