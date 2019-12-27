Equities continue to stick with gains towards the closing stages of the year

The Santa Claus rally is heading towards the new year

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

A bit of window dressing perhaps - as is common during this time of the year - but equities have already had a stellar 2019 overall, especially in Europe and the US.





The Nasdaq hit the 9,000 level yesterday and futures are still pointing to more gains at the open later today. S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.15% currently:









It'll be interesting to see how stocks will fare next year against a possible backdrop of an improving global economy - which may dampen hopes of further easing by major central banks (one of the stronger tailwinds for gains this year).





But perhaps investors can still lean on Santa for a little bit of help if anything else. :D







