Equities extend pullback after the sharp decline yesterday

US futures now up by close to 2% on the session





The feel-good factor is also seen in Treasuries as 10-year yields are up by 3 bps to 0.70%, helping to keep the yen lower and set to snap four days of gains this week.





The dollar is keeping slightly weaker as such, with AUD/USD back up to 0.6900 and GBP/USD trading towards key near-term levels, touching a high of 1.2645.

S&P 500 futures are up by 1.9% and Dow futures are a little over 2% higher currently. Meanwhile, European indices are also posting solid gains of around 1% after a volatile start in the opening hour earlier today.