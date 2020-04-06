Equities extend their positive move - ES futures now +3%
Over the weekend there have been glimmers of light in the reports of coronavirus deaths and cases.
Equity markets are latching on to these and trading higher
US S&P500 emini futures up circa 3% in week-opening trade
Weekend headlines:
- Italy coronavirus lowest daily coronavirus deaths since March 19, France death toll slows
- New York reports coronavirus cases to 122,031 from 113,704
- UK coronavirus deaths rise to 4932 from 4313
Its not all good news though, this for example:
Across forex, some gains for 'risk". AUD up, yen down