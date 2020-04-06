Equities extend their positive move - ES futures now +3%

Over the weekend there have been glimmers of light in the reports of coronavirus deaths and cases.

Equity markets are latching on to these and trading higher

US S&P500 emini futures up circa 3% in week-opening trade

Its not all good news though, this for example:

Across forex, some gains for 'risk". AUD up, yen down



