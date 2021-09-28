Equities fall further as sentiment weakens

Tech stocks hit the hardest

European indices are down to fresh lows in the opening 40 minutes, with the Stoxx 600 index now down by 0.9%. This comes as higher yields is starting to weigh more broadly on sentiment, with US futures also being dragged lower.





Nasdaq futures are down 1.2% while S&P 500 futures are now down 0.6%, as we see a heavier rotation away from tech. Dow futures are also down 0.3% currently.





That said, oil and gas stocks are the outperformers today as they are helped by a surge in energy prices. That is arguably one of the few exceptions to trading today, with the energy index up 0.8% in the Stoxx 600 to its highest since February.





Going back to broader market sentiment, this is pinning the antipodeans lower with AUD/USD down 0.2% to 0.7270 and NZD/USD down 0.5% to 0.6980, with the latter nearing fresh lows seen in nearly a month.