Equities having it rough ahead of European trading

Tech continues to underperform to start the week

Nikkei -2.9%

Hang Seng -2.1%

Shanghai Composite -0.3%

Kospi -1.4%

ASX 200 -1.0%

After the slump in US stocks yesterday, Asia is taking a similar cue as a sea of red engulfs the region so far today. Of note, the drop in the Nikkei puts the focus back on its 100-day moving average, which it is holding just below for now.





Meanwhile, the more defensive mood in US futures is also not helping thus far:





Equity investors might have gotten a cheer from the US non-farm payrolls release last Friday but as the bond market quickly turned around, so have inflation fears now.



