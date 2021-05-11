Equities having it rough ahead of European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tech continues to underperform to start the week

  • Nikkei -2.9%
  • Hang Seng -2.1%
  • Shanghai Composite -0.3%
  • Kospi -1.4%
  • ASX 200 -1.0%
After the slump in US stocks yesterday, Asia is taking a similar cue as a sea of red engulfs the region so far today. Of note, the drop in the Nikkei puts the focus back on its 100-day moving average, which it is holding just below for now.

Meanwhile, the more defensive mood in US futures is also not helping thus far:

SPX
Equity investors might have gotten a cheer from the US non-farm payrolls release last Friday but as the bond market quickly turned around, so have inflation fears now.

