Equities in a more tepid mood so far on the session

Not much hints of follow through buying in trading today yet





The bond market isn't really offering much either, with 10-year Treasury yields little changed at 0.872% currently. Put that together, that is leaving FX little to work with in European morning trade so far.





EUR/USD rose to its highest levels since 1 September to 1.1930 but has pared that advance to 1.1900 again. GBP/USD also bounced from 1.3340 to 1.3385 before erasing the entire move during the past few hours.





The dollar continues to keep in a mixed spot for the most part and we are likely to be trapped in this push and pull until North American traders step in for one last round ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday starting from tomorrow.





European indices have pared earlier gains at the open to sit a little lower for the most part, with US futures also easing slightly on the session. S&P 500 futures are back at flat levels while Nasdaq futures are keeping mild gains of around 0.2%.