Equities inch a little higher in European morning trade

Fresh record highs for the Stoxx 600 and France CAC 40 indices

European indices are slightly higher on the day now with the DAX seen up 0.1% while the CAC 40 is up 0.3% to a fresh record high above 7,100. There hasn't been much let up in the momentum for stocks and the new week is starting off in similar fashion.





Elsewhere, US futures are also leaning more positive with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, and Dow futures up 0.2%. Despite snapping a run of five consecutive weekly gains, the S&P 500 is just 0.8% from a fresh record high as of the Friday close.