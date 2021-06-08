Equities inch a little lower on the session

Risk sentiment a touch softer now on the day

The whole Internet outage fiasco may be a little unnerving and incidentally, risk is slipping a little in European morning trade.





It's no direct correlation but it speaks to human nature in that we never like any "panicky" or "uncertainty" especially when it comes to our main source of interconnectivity.





European indices are down slightly now while S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% and Dow futures down 0.3%. Nasdaq futures have trimmed earlier gains to be flat now.





Going back to the Internet outage fiasco, there is talk on Twitter that it could be due to a content delivery network (CDN) failure on Fastly's end:



