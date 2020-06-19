Equities keep firmer ahead of North American trading

S&P 500 futures up by a little over 0.7%





S&P 500 futures are a little over 0.7% higher with Dow futures up by 0.9% currently.





Meanwhile, European indices are also looking a little more perky with most indices holding gains of around 1% at the moment. So far, there aren't much pessimistic headlines to be dragging risk lower but caution needs to be heeded.





Looking ahead, we'll be going into quadruple witching in North American trading and that may see some added volatility in the market after the recent push and pull action over the past few days that hasn't led to much change across US indices.





Not to mention, we'll once again have to keep the focus on the latest US states' coronavirus cases and hospitalisations too. That will just add to the mix later today.





If you discount the move on Monday, the S&P 500 has been trading rather choppily and narrow since Tuesday with the spike in coronavirus cases across the US having threatened to see the gains that day erased at one point.





Relative to the Tuesday close, the index is only down by 0.3% over the past two days.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

There's still a lot of push and pull going on and we'll have to see if we will get more of an idea about how this market is feeling ahead of the weekend given the events above.