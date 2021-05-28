Equities keep firmer ahead of North American trading

European stocks keep higher, US futures also holding to gains

The risk mood is keeping firmer across the board in European trading, with not much to really spook investors yet perhaps.





European indices are holding gains around 0.4% to 0.6% while S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, Dow futures up 0.5% on the session.





The US PCE data later is definitely the key risk event before the weekend but I reckon profit-taking or some position unwinding because of the three-day break may be a better reason for investors to take some money off the table and start June fresh.





In any case, even with the inflation numbers later popping, I doubt it will get anyone at the Fed jumping and that is reason enough for dip buyers to stick with their guns.





But be wary that with every passing day, we do move that one step closer to what may be a Jackson Hole pivot by the Fed.