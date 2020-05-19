Equities lose further ground on the session

European stocks fall further, US futures also keep lower for now





The mood coming into European morning trade was more positive but that has quickly unraveled over the past few hours. That said, the declines seen so far today pales in comparison to the large gains posted in trading yesterday to start the week.





So, we are still very much in so-called retracement territory - for now at least.







See here for global coronavirus case data

Meanwhile, US futures are also keeping lower - down by about 0.5% - after an optimistic start to the session where we saw gains of nearly 1% coming into European trading.

The DAX is now down by 1% on the session, with European indices seeing similar losses across the board as it has been a bit of one-way traffic since the open.