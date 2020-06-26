Equities lose some ground to start the session

European indices trim early gains while US futures slip further in the red





The DAX kicked things off with gains a little over 1% but is now seeing gains trimmed to just 0.5%, while US futures are now down by 0.5% to 0.6% on the session.









There's not much reaction in major currencies just yet, but just be aware that there is some softening in the risk mood as investors continue to hold some caution on the week.



