Equities lose some ground to start the session
European indices trim early gains while US futures slip further in the redThere's no particular headline dragging risk sentiment a little lower to start the session, but it pretty much still fits the tune in the market over the past few days.
The DAX kicked things off with gains a little over 1% but is now seeing gains trimmed to just 0.5%, while US futures are now down by 0.5% to 0.6% on the session.
There's not much reaction in major currencies just yet, but just be aware that there is some softening in the risk mood as investors continue to hold some caution on the week.