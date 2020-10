This is a dangerous game





Based on what Nancy Pelosi said today, she will offer new language regarding state & local funding along with business liability protections.





My guess is that Mnuchin will need some time to take that to the White House. So we might not get a quick answer or even an answer at all today.





The S&P 500 is at 3460 from a high of 3476 shortly after Pelosi's comments: