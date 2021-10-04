Equities on the backfoot again ahead of the European cash market open

A rocky start to the week for the risk mood

US futures are dragged lower once again, with S&P 500 futures now down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, and Dow futures down 0.3% on the day.

It's a bit of a messy and wishy-washy start to the week as the market continues to grapple with key issues weighing on sentiment in general. Some things to consider:

  1. Evergrande anxiety resurfaces as debt test looms and asset sales reported
  2. US debt ceiling remains unresolved but lawmakers are sanguine
  3. Supply bottlenecks continuing to pose a threat (key semiconductor firms to raise prices in Q4, h/t @ AvidCommentator)
  4. The energy crisis is still playing out ahead of winter
  5. Rising (and persistent) inflation a major headache for the recovery, central banks

Looking at FX, the dollar is sitting mixed and a touch lower but changes are rather minimal for the most part so we'll see how things play out once the ranges start to extend.

