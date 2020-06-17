Equities push a little higher to start the session

European stocks are posting modest gains now in the opening hour







There isn't much of a catalyst in terms of key headlines but the tug of war between cheap money and coronavirus fears looks to be siding with the former at the moment.

The DAX is up by 0.7% and we are also seeing US futures push a little higher with S&P 500 futures also up by 0.5% on the session now. That in turn is helping to see the dollar weaken a little further with AUD/USD back up to 0.6920.