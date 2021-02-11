Equities quietly going about their business so far today

The risk mood keeps in a slightly better spot on the session





Fed chair Powell stuck to the script yesterday and reaffirmed that the central bank will not even consider tightening policy until we are "really through the pandemic" while saying that positive ticks in inflation in the coming months "isn't going to mean very much".





In the big picture and the outlook for this year, that is but positive news for equities and risk trades in general.





There might be scope for a pullback after the recent highs to start the year but as long as the Fed put stays in play, expect dip buyers at every major opportunity.





For this week, just be mindful that it is a long weekend in the US so perhaps there might be scope for some profit-taking and de-risking into the closing stages come tomorrow.





The DAX is up 0.4% with European indices holding slight gains in general, mirroring the slight advance in US futures as well - S&P 500 futures up 0.3%.