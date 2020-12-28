Equities see more of a relief towards the year-end

DAX trades to a fresh record high to start European morning trade









That is keeping the risk mood tilted towards the optimistic side in the final trading week with equities gaining and bonds slumping.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% while European equities are also posting modest gains so far to start the session. Of note, the DAX is up 1.7% and trading to a fresh record high.







Amid thinner market conditions this week, we may see more calm and a smoother transition to the new year. It is more or less a fitting end for investors to reflect on what has been a tumultuous and historic year in the market.

Stocks can breathe a sigh of relief as we look towards the year-end with Brexit trade talks wrapped up and Trump finally signing off on the virus relief bill earlier.