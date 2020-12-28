Equities see more of a relief towards the year-end
DAX trades to a fresh record high to start European morning trade
Stocks can breathe a sigh of relief as we look towards the year-end with Brexit trade talks wrapped up and Trump finally signing off on the virus relief bill earlier.
That is keeping the risk mood tilted towards the optimistic side in the final trading week with equities gaining and bonds slumping.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% while European equities are also posting modest gains so far to start the session. Of note, the DAX is up 1.7% and trading to a fresh record high.
Amid thinner market conditions this week, we may see more calm and a smoother transition to the new year. It is more or less a fitting end for investors to reflect on what has been a tumultuous and historic year in the market.