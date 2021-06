US futures down to the lows for the day

European indices are also marked lower with the DAX down 0.9% while UK's FTSE is down 1.1% as equities are struggling to stay afloat on the day.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures have erased gains to near flat levels at the moment. There doesn't seem to be much of a clear catalyst but keep in mind that it is quadruple witching day and things do get a bit messy on days like these.