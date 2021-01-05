Equities slightly on the back foot again ahead of North American trading
S&P 500 futures down by ~0.3%
The drop in the past half-hour now sees US futures near the lows seen at the early stages of European trading earlier. The market is continuing to be met with indecisive tones as we get things started in the new year, following the retreat in trading yesterday.
Elsewhere, European indices are also trading at the lows for the day and down by roughly 0.7% to 0.8% across the board after having pared opening losses earlier.
The Georgia runoffs is the key risk event to watch but we may not get a clear indication of the results today, so that could keep the market on edge in the session ahead.