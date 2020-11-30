Equities stage a comeback as the amazing month of November winds down

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Stock market won't give up an inch

One of the all-time great months for equities is into its final hour and there's one twist left. The S&P 500 has pared today's loss to 17 points from double that at one point.

It's tough for me to see anything competing with positive vaccine news in the near-term. I have little doubt that the virus is going to rage for a few more tragic months but the market just doesn't care and it hardly cares about economic data, though Friday's non-farm payrolls report may test that.

