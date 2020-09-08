Equities start to dribble lower on the session

Not a good sign in the equities space





European indices have wiped out earlier gains in the opening hour and are now falling to session lows, with the DAX down by 0.6%. US futures are also losing steam on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures now slumping by 1%.





Despite a more promising start to the session earlier, market participants are still very much on guard after the events from last Thursday and Friday and we are seeing that here.





Wall Street has had a long weekend to digest the SoftBank story so let's see how they will react more to that now that there is a face to the mask in the recent tech-driven rally.



