Equities stay on course for a smooth end to the year

European stocks trade higher, US futures also bolstered by stimulus checks









S&P 500 futures are also up by ~0.5% and that is feeding into a more positive risk narrative in the market amid thinner liquidity conditions going into the year-end.





With a Brexit deal sorted out and the US stimulus saga seemingly coming to an end, the market doesn't have much to worry about as the year winds down.





The new year will promise a more tricky start with the Georgia run-off elections set to be a key focus to kick start 2021, alongside a reminder that the virus crisis is still far from over just yet despite optimism seen on the vaccine front.



