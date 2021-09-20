Equities struggle but some cautious optimism creeps into FX

USD/CAD continues to unwind. AUD/USD flat

US equities are re-testing the opening levels but other markets are showing more confidence.





The S&P 500 is down 71 points to 4360 and that's just 4 points from the spike-low at the open. Meanwhile, the FX market is showing a bit more optimism. USD/CAD is at 1.2803 after hitting a high of 1.2895 three hours ago.







The Aussie and kiwi dollars are also virtually flat and have been holding there for a time. The euro doesn't necessarily reflect the risk trade but it's also doing a bit better as well.







Over in the bond market, US 10s are down 4.6 bps to 1.324% from the low of 1.307%. I tend to think that bonds and FX lead equities but lately that hasn't always been the case. In commodities, oil is $1 from the lows but still down $1.02 to $70.94.

