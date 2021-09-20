Equities struggle but some cautious optimism creeps into FX

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

USD/CAD continues to unwind. AUD/USD flat

US equities are re-testing the opening levels but other markets are showing more confidence.

The S&P 500 is down 71 points to 4360 and that's just 4 points from the spike-low at the open. Meanwhile, the FX market is showing a bit more optimism. USD/CAD is at 1.2803 after hitting a high of 1.2895 three hours ago.
USD/CAD continues to unwind. AUD/USD flat
The Aussie and kiwi dollars are also virtually flat and have been holding there for a time. The euro doesn't necessarily reflect the risk trade but it's also doing a bit better as well.

Over in the bond market, US 10s are down 4.6 bps to 1.324% from the low of 1.307%. I tend to think that bonds and FX lead equities but lately that hasn't always been the case. In commodities, oil is $1 from the lows but still down $1.02 to $70.94.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose