Equity close: Crypto rout and taper whispers can't keep stocks down

Closing changes for North American equities

  • S&P 500 down 12 points to 4115 (-0.3%)
  • DJIA -0.5%
  • Nasdaq flat
  • Toronto TSX comp -0.6%
The equity bulls put in an impressive performance today. The crypto rout managed to spill over into a broader risk-averse tone in the early going (as insane as that sounds). FX and bonds quickly shook that off and stocks followed but later the FOMC minutes sent markets reeling again. Stocks were down big with an hour of trading left but managed a strong finish.

