Erdogan: If US promises are not kept, will resume operation in Syria

Comments by Turkish president Erdogan

Meanwhile, Trump yesterday said that if Turkey misbehaves, then US will continue with tariffs and sanctions. So far, it's all a bit of rumbling but the ceasefire is still holding.
