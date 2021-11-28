ES, NQ, oil all up in early Sunday evening trade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Oil and 'risk' opening a little higher after the Friday Omicron plunge. 

Rises after a weekend of reflection on the risk of the new variant perhaps not being as dire as Friday's thin trading response indicated. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose