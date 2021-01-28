E*Trade restricts GME and AMC shares but WeBull brings them back

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The brokerage wars are intense

WeBull said it pulled trading of GME, KOSS and AMC earlier because its clearer wouldn't handle them but now the policy has been reversed and the company said they're no longer restricted.

On the flipside, E*Trade has just now restricted purchasing AMC and GME.

Meanwhile, the politicians have jumped on this one with a Senate panel to hold a hearing "on the current state of the stock market." That should be rich.

