EU €750bn Recovery Fund Italy worried money will not come soon enough to avert an autumn liquidity squeeze

told leaders of the ruling coalition behind closed doors that the treasury will struggle to cover both a budget deficit near 12pc of GDP and to redeem a mountain of old debts coming due over coming months.

urged a formal request to the EU's reviled bail-out fund (ESM) to unlock €36bn of immediate pandemic loans

Evans-Pritchard citing according to Il Sole (an Italian national daily business newspaper )

Link here for more (may be gated)





Roberto Gualtieri