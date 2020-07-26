EU €750bn Recovery Fund Italy worried money will not come soon enough to avert an autumn liquidity squeeze
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the UK Telegraph writes that Italy's finance minister, Roberto Gualtieri,
- told leaders of the ruling coalition behind closed doors that the treasury will struggle to cover both a budget deficit near 12pc of GDP and to redeem a mountain of old debts coming due over coming months.
- urged a formal request to the EU's reviled bail-out fund (ESM) to unlock €36bn of immediate pandemic loans
Evans-Pritchard citing according to Il Sole (an Italian national daily business newspaper )
