EU €750bn Recovery Fund Italy worried money will not come soon enough to avert an autumn liquidity squeeze

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in the UK Telegraph writes that Italy's finance minister, Roberto Gualtieri,

  • told leaders of the ruling coalition behind closed doors that the treasury will struggle to cover both a budget deficit near 12pc of GDP and to redeem a mountain of old debts coming due over coming months.
  • urged a formal request to the EU's reviled bail-out fund (ESM) to unlock €36bn of immediate pandemic loans

Evans-Pritchard citing according to Il Sole (an Italian national daily business newspaper )

Link here for more (may be gated)  






