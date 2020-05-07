EU Ambassador to China says China in a special position to alleviate tensions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

EU ambassador to China says need breakthrough in EU-China negotiation on comprehensive investment agreement

  • says calls on China to show much more ambition than demonstrated so far
  • China is in a special position to alleviate tensions, further its economic reform agenda
  • Failure by China to alleviate tensions, further economic reforms will encourage destruction of supply chain, decoupling of top economies, rise of protectionism

EU and China relations are in a better position than US-China relations. 

… and no sooner do I mention that than the ambassador weighs in with:
  • says strategic, economic, political tensions between China and US are growing day after day
  • these tensions between China and US are not conducive to cooperative spirit we need today
  • says the increase in China and US tensions problematic to all sides
