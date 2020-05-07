EU Ambassador to China says China in a special position to alleviate tensions

EU ambassador to China says need breakthrough in EU-China negotiation on comprehensive investment agreement

says calls on China to show much more ambition than demonstrated so far

China is in a special position to alleviate tensions, further its economic reform agenda

Failure by China to alleviate tensions, further economic reforms will encourage destruction of supply chain, decoupling of top economies, rise of protectionism





EU and China relations are in a better position than US-China relations.





