EU Ambassador to China says China in a special position to alleviate tensions
EU ambassador to China says need breakthrough in EU-China negotiation on comprehensive investment agreement
- says calls on China to show much more ambition than demonstrated so far
- China is in a special position to alleviate tensions, further its economic reform agenda
- Failure by China to alleviate tensions, further economic reforms will encourage destruction of supply chain, decoupling of top economies, rise of protectionism
EU and China relations are in a better position than US-China relations.
… and no sooner do I mention that than the ambassador weighs in with:
- says strategic, economic, political tensions between China and US are growing day after day
- these tensions between China and US are not conducive to cooperative spirit we need today
- says the increase in China and US
tensions problematic to all sides