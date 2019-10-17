EU ambassadors said to not have received draft Brexit text this morning

BBC Brussels correspondent, Katya Adler, reports





NEW:EU Ambassadors representing leaders in Brussels expected to receive draft new Brexit text this morning so as to be able to read with legal experts in EU capitals before EU leaders discuss. They've not received text. EU diplomat to me just now"We are more and more pessimistic". Another EU diplomats texts to say: "We always expected some last-minute drama" ForexLive I don't think the delivery of the text really matters at this point in time. If needed, European leaders can always call upon another summit in the next week or during any extension period - if we do get there - to iron things out.





What matters now is whether any draft text can stand at all considering the fact that Boris Johnson cannot get support back at home to push things through the final hurdle.





She tweets out that: