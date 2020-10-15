EU Barnier on Brexit: We will do all we can but not at any price. UK's Frost counters.

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier is now speaking

  • We will do everything we can to reach a deal but not at any price
  • I will continue intensive talks and coming weeks
  • If UK wants access to EU market, it needs to agree to a level playing field.
  • All EU countries agree on that
  • We have prospects of a deal
  • As of tomorrow I will speak with my counterpart and will be in London over weekend to negotiate
  • A lot of work still needs to be done.
  • We are available and remain available for talks with the UK until last possible day
  • I hope we can come closer on the 3 key topics next week
Meanwhile, UK's Frost counters saying:
  • PM Johnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of September 7
  • Surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK
  • It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation
