EU Barnier on Brexit: We will do all we can but not at any price. UK's Frost counters.
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier is now speaking
- We will do everything we can to reach a deal but not at any price
- I will continue intensive talks and coming weeks
- If UK wants access to EU market, it needs to agree to a level playing field.
- All EU countries agree on that
- We have prospects of a deal
- As of tomorrow I will speak with my counterpart and will be in London over weekend to negotiate
- A lot of work still needs to be done.
- We are available and remain available for talks with the UK until last possible day
- I hope we can come closer on the 3 key topics next week
Meanwhile, UK's Frost counters saying:
- PM Johnson will set out UK reactions and approach tomorrow in the light of his statement of September 7
- Surprised by suggestion that to get an agreement all future moves must come from UK
- It's an unusual approach to conducting a negotiation