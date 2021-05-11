EU calls on AstraZeneca to deliver 120 million vaccine doses by the end of June

The battle rages on between the EU and AstraZeneca





The pharmaceutical firm had originally agreed to deliver 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the EU by the end of June but has so far only delivered 50 million doses.





There were complications to the supply and the dispute between the bloc and AstraZeneca on the vaccine safety only served to strain relations even further.





AstraZeneca had said that it will be able to deliver 100 million vaccine doses by the end of June but the EU is countering that with the above, while saying that it is willing to accept the full 300 million vaccine doses by the end of September.