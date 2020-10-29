EU chief says in talks with 4 companies for coronavirus vaccines

More comments from Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission on COVID-19 rising infections


  • European Commission is in talks with 4 companies to secure potential coronavirus vaccines 

  •  EU has already secured potential vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson. 
  • in talks with Moderna, CureVac and a partnership of Pfizer and BionTech.
