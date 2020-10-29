EU chief says in talks with 4 companies for coronavirus vaccines

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
Get passive income just by sharing the SimpleFX US election banners
-
The US election is going to act as a stimulus vote for the market
-
US election trading playbook - Join Markets.com's live webinar
-
USD/JPY update: Rising coronavirus cases, lack of stimulus, US election
-
EuropeFX taking trading to the next level with RoboX
-
There are three types of US election polls. Add them up and a blowout is increasingly likely
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB sources report: Some favored more bond purchases, others TLTRO
-
Bank of France's Villeroy: 2nd wave of Covid 19 will trigger another drop in French GDP
-
Lagarde Q&A: Recalibration means looking at all our instruments
-
ECB's Lagarde: Recovery losing momentum faster than expected
-
Watch live: ECB press conference with Lagarde