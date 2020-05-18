EU commission head now speaking on Franco – German proposal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

EU commission Had welcomes Franco – German recovery fund proposal

  • Franco – German proposal acknowledges scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces
  • Proposal rightly puts emphasis on need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core
  • Proposal goes in the direction of the proposal the commission is working on
  • Commission's own proposal will also take into account views of all member states in the European Parliament
European shares have risen sharply and are closing near highs for the day.
