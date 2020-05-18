EU commission head now speaking on Franco – German proposal

EU commission Had welcomes Franco – German recovery fund proposal

Franco – German proposal acknowledges scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces



Proposal rightly puts emphasis on need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core



Proposal goes in the direction of the proposal the commission is working on



Commission's own proposal will also take into account views of all member states in the European Parliament



European shares have risen sharply and are closing near highs for the day.

