EU commission head now speaking on Franco – German proposal
EU commission Had welcomes Franco – German recovery fund proposal
- Franco – German proposal acknowledges scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces
- Proposal rightly puts emphasis on need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core
- Proposal goes in the direction of the proposal the commission is working on
- Commission's own proposal will also take into account views of all member states in the European Parliament
European shares have risen sharply and are closing near highs for the day.