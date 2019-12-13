EU Commission head says will get mandate from EU leaders tomorrow for next steps in the Brexit process
Another EU official on the wires flagging the move ahead on the UK exit from the EU
- We will see if the UK parliament now accepts the withdrawal agreement
- We are ready for the next steps
The UK government have already flagged next Friday as the next UK parliament step in Brexit:
This all assumes that what we have seen so far from UK election pans out in a Tory majority. Which does indeed appear it'll be the result.
This removes the deadlock over Brexit.