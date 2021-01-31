Coronavirus - EU Commission head von der Leyen speaks on vaccine access difficulties

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ursula von der Leyen spoke with German television on Sunday

  • it's going to be a difficult situation for vaccines in March and April
  • says we agreed with British PM Johnson that vaccine production from Britain, EU would go to both regions
  • we want 70% of adults vaccinated in Europe by end of summer

More (Via UVDL tweets):
  • AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week's offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled.
  • The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose