Coronavirus - EU Commission head von der Leyen speaks on vaccine access difficulties
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with German television on Sunday
- it's going to be a difficult situation for vaccines in March and April
- says we agreed with British PM Johnson that vaccine production from Britain, EU would go to both regions
- we want 70% of adults vaccinated in Europe by end of summer
- AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week's offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled.
- The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.