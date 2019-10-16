EU diplomat: It is too late give a formal Brexit "yes" at this week's summit
Bloomberg with the headlines, citing a EU diplomat on the matterAdding that European leaders may give a political agreement to the Brexit deal but they will not sign off on one this week.
I don't think this matters all too much at this stage as all it alludes to is another Brexit extension. What matters more at this stage is the mood going into any extension and if there is any semblance of a Brexit deal to be struck during the interim.
Or you know, they could just hold another emergency summit next week.