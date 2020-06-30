EU finalises list of 'safe travel' countries starting from tomorrow; US not included

This being reported Brussels correspondent, Dave Keating on Twitter





1. Japan

2. South Korea

3. Australia

4. New Zealand

5. Serbia

6. Montenegro

7. Georgia

8. Uruguay

9. Thailand

10. Morocco

11. Pakistan

12. Tunisia

13. Rwanda

There's already a qualified majority among member states, so there can be no veto to the list above. However, these are countries that member states can allow in but it doesn't mean that they have to - subject to each government's own decision.





That said, as with most cases involving EU decisions, all member states are likely to accept the above otherwise there will not be a final decision reached in the first place.





The EU will allow citizens from the following countries to travel to the region - for leisure or business purposes - starting from tomorrow onwards: