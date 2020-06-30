EU finalises list of 'safe travel' countries starting from tomorrow; US not included
This being reported Brussels correspondent, Dave Keating on TwitterThe EU will allow citizens from the following countries to travel to the region - for leisure or business purposes - starting from tomorrow onwards:
1. Japan
2. South Korea
3. Australia
4. New Zealand
5. Serbia
6. Montenegro
7. Georgia
8. Uruguay
9. Thailand
10. Morocco
11. Pakistan
12. Tunisia
13. Rwanda
14. Canada
There's already a qualified majority among member states, so there can be no veto to the list above. However, these are countries that member states can allow in but it doesn't mean that they have to - subject to each government's own decision.
That said, as with most cases involving EU decisions, all member states are likely to accept the above otherwise there will not be a final decision reached in the first place.