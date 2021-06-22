EU Financial Services Chief McGuinness: UK assessment to resume

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

via Reuters

  • EU financial services not isolated from wider EU-UK political relationship (translated - the EU will not want to make it easy for the UK)
  • If Britain avoids unilateral acrions, it would help co-operation in financial services (translation - we have a carrot you want, so play nice)
  • Not trying to steal business from London , but to build own market infrastructure (translation - we would love to steal all of London's business, but we can't right now)
  • After regulatory forum in place, EU will consider if it can resume assessment for UK financial services ( translation - we will drag this out)

