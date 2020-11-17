EU governments reportedly not ready for common virus testing procedures for travel

Reuters reports, citing a EU document on the matter

This is a bit of a blow to airlines and the leisure sector as there is said to be divisions among EU states on the use of rapid antigen tests for travel.





The lack of a common testing procedure will only serve to draw up more discrepancies on what is actually "safe" to allow travel across Europe, with airlines having been pressing for governments to use alternatives to blanket movement curbs.





Ironically, the document was initially labelled as "progress report" but has been renamed because it actually signified a lack of progress instead. Classic.