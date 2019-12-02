EU leader warns City of London could be cut off from EU if it diverges from standards

Valdis Dombrovskis spoke to the FT

In comments to the Financial Times today, EU leader Dombrovskis warned that the EU will be especially vigilant in checking UK rules to ensure they align with the continent. Otherwise, he said the City of London could be cut off.





Access will depend on Britain "not starting to engage in some kind of deregulation", said Mr Dombrovskis, one of the new commission's three executive vice-presidents. "The more systemically important the market is for the EU, the more we import potential risks, [and] the closer the regulatory alignment that is expected."



Once the Brexit deal is completed, then it will be onto the future relationships and all kinds of debates and threats like this one. Boris Johnson had pledged to wrap up those talks by next December.