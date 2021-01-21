EU's Michel says bloc leaders agreed lockdown measures may need to be strengthened
Charles Michel is the President of the European Council
- says EU is convinced that it must keep open its borders
- EU leaders want vaccination to accelerate
- EU should be able to agree on vaccine certificates for medical purposes
Comments also from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- says health situation across Europe is very serious
- the commission is determined to provide more stability on vaccine delivery
- says we need more knowledge about real spread of new variants
- to keep external and internal borders open we need targettied measures