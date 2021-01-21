EU's Michel says bloc leaders agreed lockdown measures may need to be strengthened

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Charles Michel is the President of the European Council 

  •  says EU is convinced that it must keep open its borders
  • EU leaders want vaccination to accelerate
  •  EU should be able to agree on vaccine certificates for medical purposes

Comments also from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen 
  • says health situation across Europe is very serious
  •  the commission is determined to provide more stability on vaccine delivery
  • says we need more knowledge about real spread of new variants
  • to keep external and internal borders open we need targettied measures 





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose