EU leaders reportedly said to be 'not moving' on recovery fund proposal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Politico reports on the matter

EU leaders are said to be not budging during the conference call today, as "everybody seems to say their known positions" with one senior official source cited as saying that the "frugals want to use the allocation criteria to reduce the scale of the package".

Meanwhile, France and Germany are said to be putting "heavyweight support" behind the European Commission's proposal.
I don't think this comes as much of a surprise with talks set to stretch all the way through over the next few weeks at the very least.

That said, this still isn't the best of starting/reference points. Once again...

